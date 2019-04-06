COBB CO. (CBS46) -- Residents in an east Cobb County community say their beautiful neighborhood is ideal for outdoor activities, but a predator is lurking above.
“It actually sunk its claws in my head,” said Hazel Morgan, as she recalled a red-tailed hawk walking down her street, and being viciously attacked.
“I had blood running down my face, a big scratch and a hole right in my head, and it just missed my eye,” added Morgan.
The red-tailed hawk is a bird that was once on the conservation list, but its population has increased into the millions in recent years.
Morgan is one of several victims.
“Feels like a baseball bat hitting you from behind," said Aaron Croker, who was attacked by the hawk while taking out the trash. "It caused a lady down the street to get 180 stitches in her head.”
Just this week, the hawk attacked a little girl on spring break. Neighbors also say it has killed two dogs and they’ve watched it kill and eat other animals.
“We watched the hawk, and...it stands about 2.5 ft. when on the ground standing, and it was tearing apart a chipmunk,” said Gail Reister.
According to the U.S Fish and Wildlife Service, hawks can get aggressive in nesting season as a way to protect their babies.
Officials recommend staying clear of areas where they are nesting, but with the tall pines surrounding the North Village subdivision, there is little they can do to avoid the area.
“When you open the door and come out in the yard, unless you’re under a tree, you're constantly looking to see where that hawk is because it does swoop around all the time,” said Morgan.
The U.S Fish and Wildlife Service recommend removing the nest once it has been abandoned, but they say there’s no guarantee the hawk won’t come back the next year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.