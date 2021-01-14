With his title of “Sheriff” just a couple of weeks old, Craig Owens announced the new initiatives he hopes to implement during his first 100 days in office.
“It’s a robust plan, and we’re going to jump in it with both feet,” said Owens.
For more than three decades, Owens served simultaneously in the Cobb County Police Department and the Army National Guard and Army Reserve. Running as a Democrat in November, Owens unseated longtime Republican Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren.
At a news conference, Owens outlined several initiatives, including the following:
- Establishing a Peer Review Board
- Launching a Use-of-force Policy Review Committee
- Identifying opportunities for life skills and education training
- Mandating a GBI review of detention center deaths
“It’ll be an outside, independent investigation,” Owens said of the GBI reviews, “so we can be completely transparent going forward.”
The sheriff said he’ll have an open-door policy with his deputies and said he’ll fulfill his campaign promise of transparency.
“The prior culture – from what I’ve seen, what I’ve known – has been very guarded. You can’t come into the facility. We’re not telling you anything. Everything is a secret,” Owens said. “I want everybody to know what we’re doing. We have nothing to hide here.”
Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
