COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) – After skipping a year because of the pandemic, the Cobb County School District resumed its tradition Friday of letting its youngest students and their parents “practice” riding the bus to and from school.
We’ve been waiting for this for a long time,” said Brian Ragland who accompanied his 5-year-old son Brice on a ride to Kincaid Elementary School.
With many Cobb County school employees now vaccinated to protect them from COVID-19, masks are optional on buses and in school buildings.
On Friday’s ride to school, bus driver Amanda Johnson went over safety rules with the children and parents.
Johnson asked CBS46 to remind commuters -- many who worked from home during the height of the pandemic – to be patient as they get back into the habit of sharing the roads with school buses.
“There are a lot of new bus drivers that are learning their routes, and they’re learning their new stops,” she said, “and there are new kids getting on the bus, so it may take a minute longer.”
Johnson said drivers should never pass a school bus that has an extended stop arm. It’s illegal and dangerous.
“Most kids won’t run out in front of the bus, but you don’t want to risk it,” she said. “Just be patient.”
