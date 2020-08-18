COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Another day, another dilemma. Several parents reported having trouble connecting to the district’s online learning portal. Others complained they were booted off the system.
Lenore Willis has a sixth grader, freshman and senior in Cobb County schools and said the first week has been a disaster.
“It has been extremely frustrating; it has been disappointing and it’s very sad to see your children so deflated,” Willis said. “If they can’t go on how are they going to access the digital textbooks, how are they going to access their homework, how are they going to upload their homework.”
Willis said some of the teachers have decided to circumvent the CTLS platform and set-up zoom calls with their students.
“My two high school kids have 9 teachers between them and five of them sent out separate Zoom links. Five,” Willis said.
Willis is not alone. Elisabeth Clarke said her child was marked as absent after their CTLS connection failed.
“To add insult to injury I received a text from Cobb County Board of Ed. about attendance, tardies, and excused absences. First day of school-first absence. There goes attendance!” Clarke stated.
CBS46 questioned school officials who said the transition to remote learning is going better than expected and they are solving bumps in the road as they occur.
A Cobb County School District spokesperson released the following statement:
"We recognize that every family's situation is different and that some may be having issues connecting. We are supporting those who are reporting these concerns to us, but the overwhelming response from our community has been positive. If someone is having difficulty getting logged in or using CTLS, we encourage them to contact us for support."
“We have called or I have called, I’ll speak for myself, I have called the board, I have emailed the board and the superintendent and we get no responses or very sporadic responses from certain board members and I feel like that’s appalling,” Willis said.
A Cobb County School District spokesperson says 102,000 students were logged in and actively learning today, but that means about 10,000 students couldn’t get in at all and were left out.
