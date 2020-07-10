COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Schools has launched a new informational site to help students and parents stay on track for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year, which is set to start on August 17.
For the past several months school district leaders along with principals, assistant principals, teachers, and district employees have worked together to develop solutions that are both practical in school settings and in line with public health guidance.
“It is more important than ever that our team comes together to serve students, they need us more than ever. This year will be like none other, and I am confident the plan to start the 2020-2021 school year is based on the needs of students and gives parents the flexibility to make the choice that is best for them,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
According to county officials, parents will know what to expect if they choose the Face-to-Face classroom, including the health and safety precautions, which are currently in place to ensure that Cobb facilities remain as sanitized and safe as possible after visiting the new site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.