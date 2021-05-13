COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Cobb County School district announced Thursday that they are lifting the mask mandate for those who are fully vaccinated. This comes as the CDC have updated the mask guidelines for vaccinated individuals today.
A spokesperson with the district, Nan Kiel, released the following statement:
In accordance with the new guidance, Cobb Schools will no longer require fully vaccinated individuals to wear a mask. I would also like to make clear that any individual wishing to continue wearing a mask while attending school and/or school events should feel free to do so.
The CDC further outlines that those adults who have been vaccinated may also:
- Resume activities without wearing masks or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance
- Resume domestic travel and refrain from testing before or after travel or self-quarantine after travel
- Refrain from testing following a known exposure, if asymptomatic, with some exceptions for specific settings
- Refrain from quarantine following a known exposure if asymptomatic
In addition, I know many of you have questions about mask guidance for students for the 2021-2022 school year. As our cases are continuing to trend down and vaccinations are trending up, we fully expect to start the 2021-2022 school year with masks as optional. We are looking forward to returning our entire focus to teaching and learning as soon as possible, as One Team.
