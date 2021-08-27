COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46)– Parents in Cobb County are once again speaking out against the school district’s decision to keep masks optional.
They spent part of their Friday morning outside the Hilton Marietta Hotel where Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was speaking at a Cobb County Republican Women’s Club event.
“Ragsdale is here, he will not answer our parent emails, he will not talk to any of us,” says CCSD parent, Brianne, “tell me what the problem is, why can’t we get answers for our children?”
The protest comes as Covid-19 cases in children increase more than four-fold this past month, according to the latest report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
In a statement to CBS46, a school district spokesperson wrote:
“The Superintendent talks about schools with dozens of community groups every year. He is happy to talk about schools, not politics, anytime his schedule allows.”
However, parents at the protest say this isn’t about politics, it’s about their children’s health.
“The virus doesn’t care what side of the politics you lie on, it does not care if you are right, middle, center,” says Brianne, “our kids’ safety and our community’s safety comes first.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.