COBB COUNTY (CBS46)-- Cobb County School District officials are changing their quarantine guidelines.
Beginning February 1, individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 but show no symptoms will be allowed to return to work and school after a 10-day quarantine, compared to the previously recommended 14-day quarantine period.
The CDC continues to recommend a 14-day quarantine, but many public health officials have shortened the quarantine to 10-days for asymptomatic individuals.
