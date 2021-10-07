MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Cobb County School District leaders have called a special board meeting Thursday during which board members could discuss a federal lawsuit challenging the district’s mask-optional policy.
The mothers of four medically fragile students have sued in the U.S. District Court for the northern district of Georgia, claiming the school district is violating federal law by failing to implement COVID-19 mitigation practices that would allow their children to safely attend school in person.
The complaint points out that Cobb is not following CDC recommendations which include universal masking in schools and on buses. The suit asks the judge for an injunction and an order demanding that the school district follow CDC guidelines.
Board members will likely spend most of Thursday’s meeting behind closed doors. The agenda calls for members to immediately go into executive session, a portion of meetings where legal matters can be discussed. Any public announcements would be made just before the meeting ends.
