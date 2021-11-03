UPDATE (CBS46) — The Fulton County School District has announced that it will join fans in celebrating the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series. School has been canceled for Nov. 5.
Fulton County Schools joins the metro Atlanta region and fans everywhere in celebrating the World Champion Atlanta Braves. All schools and administrative offices, will be closed this Friday, November 5th. Go @Braves! pic.twitter.com/Kov2DAkOwx— FultonCountySchools (@FultonCoSchools) November 3, 2021
Marietta City Schools has also announced that their schools will be closed.
COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In celebration of the Atlanta Braves winning the World Series Championship, the Cobb County School District announced Wednesday that all schools in the district will be closed on Nov. 5.
School officials say Friday will be a student and teacher holiday while all annual and hourly staff will receive direction from their direct supervisor.
As for after school programs will not be available however Friday night athletic activities will remain as scheduled, according to district.
