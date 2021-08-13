COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In Cobb County, schools have been in session for less than two weeks as COVID-19 cases continue to climb.
The district releases its data every Friday.
As of August 6, there were 253 cases district wide since July 1. As of August 13, that number jumped to 822.
"Of course they did. They're not wearing masks, they're not doing a lot to social distance," said Cobb County parent, Bethany C.
She tells us her five year old daughter would be in school if masks were mandated. "My daughter is five years old and she is a cancer survivor so her immune system is not that great so it's not possible for us to send her to school confidently."
Another parent, Shannon Deisen, says she attended Thursday night's protest outside of district offices. She and other parents were rallying in support of a mask mandate. "I just continue to be astounded at the reckless disregard for the live of the children and the staff and faculty."
On Wednesday, the entire 5th grade class at East Side Elementary was sent home due to positive COVID-19 cases.
Friday's newly released data shows the school went from three cases as of August 6th to 46 active cases August 13th.
At Thursday's protest, parents for and against mandatory masks clashed.
"We represent the ability to choose. If you want to wear a mask, or do you not," said one parent, David Drake. "I believe the best mask for us is your immune system and social distancing."
Another Cobb County parent, Nason Rouhizad, who is also a medical doctor, is in favor of a mask mandate. "It's disheartening. It's one of the few things we can do to mitigate what's happening to our community."
In Gwinnett County, its district is also reporting an increase in cases since the start of school. Data released Friday shows 485 confirmed cases compared to 253 reported last Friday.
A Cobb County District Spokesperson sent us this statement regarding the increase: “In accordance with a recently issued administrative order by the GADPH, Cobb's updated Public Health Protocols are intended to balance the importance of in-person learning and the frequent changes associated with COVID-19. This pandemic continues to impact students, staff, and families differently throughout Cobb County, and we will continue to update our school protocols accordingly. We remain committed to providing options which support safe, high-quality learning environments for all 110,000 of our students, their families, and our staff."
