COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Schools released its weekly COVID-19 report, which shows more than 1,000 active cases over the last seven days.
The report, which is updated every Friday, shows 1,026 active COVID-19 cases across the district. That brings the district's cumulative count since July 1 to 2,797.
The school with the most cases is Sprayberry High School in Marietta. The district reports 69 active cases at the school, with 120 cumulative positive tests since the beginning of July.
McEachern High School is next on that list with 27 cases, which accounts for almost half of its cumulative cases to this point.
As far as elementary schools go, Baker Elementary School has the most active cases with 28, while Cooper Middle School has the most of all the district's middle schools with 25.
Of the 115 schools in the district, only three schools do not have an active COVID-19 case. Three other schools are online-only schools. You can see the full list of cases, by school, by clicking here.
Friday morning, parents in Cobb County protested the district's decision to keep masks optional.
They spent part of their Friday morning outside the Hilton Marietta Hotel where Superintendent Chris Ragsdale was speaking at a Cobb County Republican Women’s Club event.
The protest comes as Covid-19 cases in children increase more than four-fold this past month, according to the latest report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association.
