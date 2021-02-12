As schools across metro Atlanta continue dealing with the effects of COVID-19, Cobb County is preparing to continue offering remote learning options for the 2021-2022 school year.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale made the announcement during a Thursday work session with the Board of Education, confirming that a virtual learning option will be available for students when the new school year starts on August 2.
Cobb County, like many other school districts, went to remote learning only at the start of the 2020-2021 school year as COVID-19 continued to spread and spike nationwide, eventually transitioning back to offering both remote and in-person learning options later in the fall.
Families will have a window of opportunity between February 15 to 28 to decide whether their students will continue with remote or in-person learning for the remainder of the current school year, set to end on May 26.
A district spokesperson released the following statement:
"As the Superintendent mentioned during Thursday's Board meeting, staff has been working on plans for next school year since this school year began. At this time, the only detail that is available is that all families will be offered face-to-face and remote classroom options. Plans for next year are being built based on feedback from students, teachers, and families and public health guidance for Cobb County. We will have more detail for the public, which will be available digitally, as soon as it is available."
