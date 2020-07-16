MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Cobb County Schools announced Thursday it will start the school year 100% virtual when school starts on August 17.
The announcement was made by Superintendent Chris Ragsdale and is in response to the growing spike in COVID-19 cases in Georgia and around the nation.
One of the biggest questions surrounding a virtual start to the school year has been how the move will impact sports, especially football. As of July 16, sports in Cobb schools have not been canceled as the district awaits guidance from the Georgia High School Association. However, after-school programs and clubs are suspended until face-to-face instruction resumes.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 on all platforms for the latest details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.