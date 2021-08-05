COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Covid-19 cases are on the rise in Georgia; this week in Cobb County, the average daily count of infections rose to the level it was in February.
Shelly Norris is a Cobb County parent and also a medical professional.
“We are seeing an uptick in covid cases in the hospital,” said Norris. “It's very frustrating.”
Norris’s children are in the Cobb County School District, where masks are recommended, but not required.
The CDC has just updated its guidance that recommends universal indoor masking for everyone at K-12 schools, regardless of vaccination status.
Norris is upset a mandate isn’t in place.
“I am at the mercy of the school district and other parents' decision making,” said Norris.
The Cobb County School District superintendent essentially makes the calls; school board member, Dr. Jaha Howard says those in leadership who don’t want the mandate should have to explain that decision.
“I understand the concern. This Delta variant is nothing to play with. And we see that our neighboring school districts all around the metro area, are making swift and decisive changes, and more aggressive changes, to be more safe. And we've taken an approach that allows more flexibility and options, which is problematic when it comes to a pandemic,” said Howard
