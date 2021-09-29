COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Jamaar Bracey has been convicted by a Cobb County jury for the murder of 22-year-old Shawn Gray, a father of two, on Sept. 21, 2021. He was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Possession of a Firearm During a Crime. Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill sentenced Bracey to Life without Parole, plus five years.
According to the Cobb County district attorney, Bracey mistakenly believed that Gray had some involvement in a drive-by shooting in North Chicago involving Bracey's nephew.
The jurors heard evidence that Bracey immediately started stalking a group on Facebook whom he believed was responsible solely because they had previously lived at the residence where the shooting occurred. On Jan. 14, 2021, Bracey found a picture which showed that a member of the Facebook group, who happened to be the son of Gray’s girlfriend, was in the Atlanta area, specifically, at the Courtyard Marriott Hotel located at 2829 Overlook Parkway in Cobb County. Unbeknownst to Bracey, Gray and his girlfriend, along with her son, had traveled to Atlanta to celebrate Gray’s girlfriend’s birthday. Thereafter, Bracey tracked, stalked, hunted, and executed the wrong person.
Bracey went to the hotel a total of three times to watch and stalk Gray, on one occasion sitting outside the hotel for ten and a half hours. The evidence also showed that on Jan. 15, Bracey put a GPS tracker on Gray’s rental car. Bracey tracked Gray’s car for 24 hours. Meanwhile, Bracey texted his sister, Kirby Bracey, and his codefendant, Ashley Davis, about the tracker and his victim’s whereabouts. Around 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, Bracey and Davis followed Gray back to the hotel. Bracey ultimately snuck up on Gray and executed him in the parking lot, firing a total of six rounds, four of which struck Gray. Gray tried to run but fell to his death on a rock embankment just outside the hotel. Later that morning, a maintenance man found Gray’s shoes with blood on them and his cell phones. Police were called and around noon, Gray’s body was discovered. Surveillance video from the hotel was pulled and it was obvious that this was a targeted murder. Officers were able to identify both the suspect vehicle and the driver (Ashley Davis) while on scene. Ashley Davis was taken into custody a few days later. Using social media and geolocation data, Detectives identified Bracey as the shooter. He was arrested in North Carolina in February of 2021.
Jurors learned that, following the murder, Bracey posted on Facebook “Hurt me? I’ll let Karma do its job; Hurt my family? I’ll become Karma.” There was no evidence ever found that Gray had any association with Bracey or his nephew other than dating the mother of the someone who formerly lived at the Chicago residence where Bracey’s nephew was shot. Now, Bracey will spend the rest of his life in prison. Ashley Davis, the driver, entered a plea to Felony Murder for his involvement in Gray’s murder on Sept. 10.
Senior Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Green led the prosecution of the case with the assistance of Assistant District Attorney Ryan Piechocinski. Green credited her entire team and that of the investigating agency for their help with this case.
