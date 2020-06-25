COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- One of the largest school districts in metro Atlanta announced a plan Thursday to reopen its doors to students this fall.
Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said parents will have the option to choose from a traditional classroom or a remote learning classroom.
According to school officials, the new format represents the best solution which balances our two most important priorities: the health and safety of our students and staff and flexibility for each student and family.
Parents will be able to submit their choice beginning on July 2 but no later than July 10 through ParentVue.
Parents who already have a student enrolled in the District but do not have an active ParentVUE account, will need to contact your student’s school for activation.
Superintendent Ragsdale says added, "we also will continue to work tirelessly to ensure a safe and healthy environment for our staff and our students."
- Social Distancing will be enforced whenever possible.
- Hand sanitizer will be provided in multiple locations throughout schools.
- Masks are encouraged on buses and in school buildings.
- Daily and rigorous cleaning protocols will be followed.
- Nutritious meals will continue to be served daily.
