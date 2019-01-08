COBB COUNTY, GA (CBS46) President Trump's border wall is a hot and often divisive topic, but that did not stop Cobb County Sheriff Neil Warren from expressing his support.
In an open letter, Warren says in part, "As one of more than 3,000 sheriffs across this nation, I am painfully aware of the continuing loss of the innocent American lives and the escalating numbers of overdoses and drug-related deaths caused by members of Congress refusing to fund border security initiatives."
Read the full letter below:
On Tuesday evening Trump will address the nation in a prime time speech outlining what he sees as a crisis on the southern border.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
