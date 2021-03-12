A Marietta man was arrested Thursday following a DUI incident in Cherokee County.
Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, a Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy saw red Chevrolet Corevette driving along I-575, unable to maintain its lane. The deputy pulled the driver over near exit 16, immediately smelling alcohol once the driver rolled down his window.
The suspect, identified as 66 year-old Barry Morgan, the Cobb County Solicitor General, confirmed that he had been drinking at a bar in Pickens County. After field sobriety tests showed the driver to be impaired, Morgan was placed under arrest before being taken to the Cherokee County Adult Detention Center where he was ultimately charged with Driving Under the Influence and Weaving Over Roadway.
According to authorities, the breath test administered at the facility showed Morgan having a blood alcohol concentration of 0.097.
Morgan was released Friday on a $2,211.00 bond.
