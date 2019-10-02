SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) The Sterigenics plant under fire for spewing toxins into the air in Cobb County is closed indefinitely.
This comes after the county put tight restrictions on the building.
A letter was sent on Tuesday to the plant, telling the company they can't engage in any construction or sterilization activity at its facility near Smyrna, pending the county approval.
The move comes less than a week after the facility had its plant reclassified from an industrial storage facility to an industrial high hazard facility, due to the high amounts of ethylene oxide used to sterilize medical equipment.
The county is now classifying it as "high hazard," meaning the company has to jump through a lot of hoops to meet the new highly technical building and fire codes.
You may remember that the plant suspended operations in August in order to install new emission controls per an agreement with the state but the new classifications posed a challenge to the company.
The decision was on the heels of facility enhancements taking place to lower ethylene oxide emissions -- the chemical that has spurred outrage and health concerns.
On Friday, September 6, the company released the following statement:
“At the request of Governor Kemp and the EPD, Sterigenics has been working to expedite the installation of technology enhancements to our Atlanta facility and, as previously announced, has been operating under a reduced production schedule. The construction is proceeding ahead of schedule. We have determined that suspending sterilization operations, and the use of EO in those operations, throughout the duration of the work will enable us to further accelerate the installation of these enhancements and that doing so is the most efficient path to meeting the requests of all stakeholders. As we implement these enhancements to ensure that our facility operates in line with the highest control standards in the country, our team is also working with customers to minimize the impact on the supply of vital sterile medical products to hospitals and the patients who depend on them every day.”
An oversight committee with the city of Atlanta began checking air quality in the area surrounding the facility the week of September 6, just days before the announcement to suspend operations.
"We're aware of the operational shutdown at the facility," said Smyrna Mayor Max Bacon of the announcement. "The Task Force had already taken this into account during their planning and those involved assure us it will not negatively impact our efforts.
"The citizens of Georgia are entitled to just as much protection from a known carcinogen as the citizens of Illinois," said State Senator Jen Jordan.
The first legal action involving Sterigenics was filed in Fulton Superior Court.
Senator Jordan and two residents living near Sterigenics are the Plaintiffs in the case, which argues the consent order agreed upon between Sterigenics and the EPD on August 7 was unlawful.
Sterigenics also announced Monday it will shut down its ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization operations in Willowbrook, Illinois.
