Kennesaw, GA (CBS46) A student from Kennesaw Mountain High School has been released from jail on bond after a box cutting incident that happened Friday at the school.
According to the arrest warrant, 18 year-old Addison Bram Johnson got into a fight with another student in the bathroom before Johnson pulled out a box cutter and cut the other student's wrist.
Johnson was released on bond and face multiple charges.
No word on the condition of the other student.
