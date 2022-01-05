SMYRNA, Ga. (CBS46) – Students in Georgia’s second-largest school district, Cobb County, welcomed students back Wednesday for the start of the second semester of the school year with no mask mandate, even with COVID-19 cases soaring throughout metro-Atlanta.
“Yeah, we’re excited!” said Cobb County father Jeff Carter as he and his wife Amie walked their daughter to Smyrna Elementary School.
“I’m excited to tell my teacher I got a bearded dragon from Santa,” said their daughter Berkley, who was wearing two layers of masks.
“We’re ready to go back,” said Berkley’s mother. “We’ve had 2 ½ weeks off, and we’re feeling good.”
Tara Kurtz asked her son to wear his mask, too, when he’s inside. She’s pleased with the communication she received from school leaders during the holidays.
“They were like, ‘Don’t bring your kid to school if he has any symptoms,’ so I appreciated that,” she said.
The Carters said they aren’t too worried about Cobb keeping masks optional, especially hearing that the omicron variant seems to be much milder.
“We’ve had a lot of friends affected by it, but it seems to come and go very quickly and be like a common cold,” said Amie Carter, “so that definitely takes away the huge fear.”
Other school districts starting the second semester in-person today include Griffin-Spalding County Schools and the Douglas County School System, both which are currently requiring masks because of the surge in COVID-19 cases.
Masks are also now required for at least two weeks at all Catholic schools within the Archdiocese of Atlanta, according to a letter the superintendent of schools sent to parents.
School districts in DeKalb and Clayton County also started the new semester Wednesday, both in a virtual format.
Click here for information on how all the major metro-Atlanta school districts and local colleges are handling the surge in cases.
