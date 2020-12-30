Cobb County teacher fighting for her life in ICU after getting COVID-19

A Cobb County elementary school teacher is fighting Covid-19 in the ICU.
Dana Johnson went to the hospital on December 6th and has been struggling since.
“She was fine in the beginning, then things kind of took a turn,” said Bessie Seabrooks, Johnson’s first cousin.
Johnson is a first-grade teacher at Kemp Elementary School in Powder Springs.
“They’re having the kids make cards and do a little video for her, which would help, I know she would love to hear from the kids,” Seabrooks added.
She was diagnosed with double pneumonia after getting COVID-19 at the beginning of December.
“It was only once she was pretty much forced back into the classroom,” Seabrooks said.
Johnson, a mother of three, has Lupus and remains in the ICU.
“I totally get education is important, I have a five-year-old and a nineteen-year-old also, however, no one should have to put their life on the line when it’s a serious virus going around,” added Seabrooks.
Friends, family, and coworkers are raising money to help Johnson and her family with medical bills. They’ve raised more than $23,000.
“I asked her to fight, and she said, I’m gonna fight,” said Seabrooks.
According to the State Department of Public Health -- as of Wednesday, Cobb County had nearly 36,000 covid-19 cases, 547 deaths and 2,355 hospitalizations.
A spokesperson for Cobb County Schools sent CBS46’s Melissa Stern this statement:
We are grateful for the outpouring of support from the entire Cobb community & the state of Georgia for members of our school family who have been impacted by Covid. We continue to ask every Cobb family & staff member to do everything they can to stay healthy & safe: follow public health guidance.
Now, Johnson’s family is asking others to stay safe, avoid large groups, wear your mask, and wash your hands.
“If you don’t have to go anywhere, don’t,” Seabrooks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.