Cobb County schools returned to in-person learning Monday following virtual learning, several employee deaths, and a heated school board meeting Friday.
While the school district would not confirm the number of absent teachers, CBS46’S Melissa Stern spoke to several Cobb County teachers who said as of 7:15 Monday morning, there were 365 uncovered absences.
“I’m disappointed. I was hopeful that after last and the complete debacle that was that school board meeting, something would be done to change what’s happening in our school system,” said one parent, Beth, who did not want to give her last name.
“The lack of respect and really just involvement from the teachers with the Superintendent has been gross, quite frankly,” added another Cobb County Schools parent, Julia Stewart.
While many parents are pushing for face to face learning – teachers who don’t have an option say the death of three teachers in a matter of weeks should be a wake-up call.
“I’m sad for teachers, because they’re scared, and they’ve really not been given a voice, and they tried so hard on Friday,” Beth said.
“People are dying, and it’s frustrating, I’m glad I have the option to keep my kid at home…it’s not good for the teachers, because they don’t have a choice,” added another parent, Eric Stephens.
Several Cobb County school parents are upset that virtual learning isn’t an option for teachers, when many school districts across the country are figuring out a way to make it work.
“Children are begging them not to go to work, because now that they’ve heard of other teachers in the county dying, all these kids can think of is, my mom is a teacher, she’s going to die next,” said Aimee Gotreaux, a Cobb County Schools teacher.
A Cobb County Schools District spokesperson said although they have not noticed any significant difference in teachers reporting to be 'sick,' all teachers will be required to provide a doctor's note.
“We’re now making national headlines, Cobb County Schools is in national headlines because of that, and we don’t look good,” said Beth.
If you look on the Cobb County School District Facebook page you can see they are offering bonuses to teachers.
The teachers that CBS46’s Melissa Stern spoke to say they would prefer they keep the money in exchange for their safety.
