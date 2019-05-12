COBB COUNTY, Ga (CBS46) -- Two teens who are currently cadets in the Cobb County Civil Air Patrol have been accepted to military academies.
Cadet Senior Master Sergeant Anna Fournaris plans to attend the US Air Force Academy in the fall. She has been in the Civil Air Patrol for nearly a year now. She also serves in her high school's Naval JROTC program. She plans to serve as an Air Battle Manager after graduating.
Cadet Major Malachi Wright will attend West Point. Wright serves as the Cobb County Civil Air Patrol's unit Cadet Commander, helping lead the corps of 51 cadets. He hopes to be a pilot in the army after graduating from West Point.
Both have received the Cadet of the Year award since joining the program.
