COBB COUNTY (CBS46) -- The Cobb Schools team is hosting a support staff job fair at the Cobb Energy Centre for Performing Arts on Dec. 7.
The event, which is hiring for a variety of support positions, including bus drivers, custodians, Food & Nutrition Services, substitutes, and special education paraprofessionals, starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.
The Cobb County School District has been named one of the best places to work in Georgia for three consecutive years, ahead of Georgia Institute of Technology, Wellstar Health System, and Chick-fil-A.
Earlier in the school year, Cobb Schools announced a pay increase for substitute teacher pay to $189 a day through May 2022.
Although the job fair is focusing on support positions in Cobb Schools, candidates for other positions such as teachers, are welcome to attend.
Attendees can pre-register for the Cobb Schools support job fair here.
Registration also may be completed at the event. Cobb Works will have the mobile career center at the event for applicants to complete online applications.
