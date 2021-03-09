Interested in becoming a contractor with Cobb County’s Department of Transportation?
The counties’ purchasing and transportation staff will host a "How to Do Business with Cobb County Government” webinar on March 17 at noon.
The session will highlight Cobb County’s Department of Transportation’s Road Maintenance Division and the business opportunities available for bid, including drainage repairs, maintenance, landscaping, sidewalk repairs, curb and gutter repair, drainage preventative maintenance and graffiti removal.
Click here for more information.
Click here to attend the WebEx on March 17. The access code is 180 965 5166.
