COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Although it's a plan that wouldn't be implemented for several years, officials are considering the idea of driverless cars and hovercraft buses to move commuters throughout Cobb County.
Alicia Adams was one of a number of Cobb County residents who showed up to a meeting in Austell Tuesday night to discuss the county's forward comprehensive transit plan.
Adams wants to see the county look into driverless vehicles and hovercraft buses as an option down the line.
"We have to be very forward thinking. Truly forward thinking into what type of transit options will be there 20 to 30 years from now," Adams told CBS46 News.
Cobb County commissioner Lisa Cupid says the county agrees. The plan they're working to develop will set transportation priorities for the county till 2040.
"Everything is on the table," says Cupid. "That option is becoming more realistic with the amount of testing that's been going on. So we are not here to exclude any option on the table."
Following the completion of all 9 meetings, Cupid and other county leaders will get to and map out the transit plan. Cupid says the public's opinion will weigh heavily in the county leaders final decision.
"It's important for us to hear from constituents soon so we can get as far ahead of that as possible and we can line up funding," continued Cupid.
There are still four more meetings scheduled next week. The meeting times and locations are listed below:
Monday, May 6 | 6 - 8 p.m.
Acworth Community Center
4361 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA 30101
Tuesday, May 7 | 7 - 9 p.m.
East Cobb Senior Center
3332 Sandy Plains Rd, Marietta, GA 30066
Wednesday, May 8 | 7 - 9 p.m.
City of Kennesaw/Ben Robertson Community Center
2753 Watts Dr., Kennesaw, GA 30144
Thursday, May 9 | 7 - 9 p.m.
South Cobb Community Center
620 Lions Club Dr., Mableton, GA 30126
If you can't make it out to the meetings but want your voice to be heard, officials say you can do so on their website.
