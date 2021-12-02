COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County Police have released the details of a stabbing and kidnapping that happened on Dec. 1.
The police department says they received a call about a person who had been stabbed on Mableton parkway around 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found 31-year-old Danny Bernal inside his trailer and suffering from several stab wounds and lacerations. Bernal told them that several masked men and his ex-girlfriend had forced their way inside his home, stabbed him, and kidnapped his three children.
Investigators from the Crimes Against Persons unit were able to track the children down to a Super 8 Motel on Church Street. Detectives, along with the Viper Unit, went to the motel early Thursday morning and retrieved the children. Bernal's ex-girlfriend and 3 men were taken in for questioning.
This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call 770-499-3945.
