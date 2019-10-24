COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County woman was arrested after alleged insurance fraud. Zaffirah Ali-Bey, 28, of Marietta was arrested for three counts of insurance fraud on October 21. Special Agents in the Criminal Investigations Division at the Ga. Department of Insurance assisted with the arrest. Ali-Bey has been wanted since October 8.
Ali-Bey is accused of forging three medical receipts that she gave GEICO for a for a $8,081.49 fraudulent reimbursement. Insurance Commissioner John F. King says she was booked into the Cobb County Jail around 7 a.m. on Oct. 21 and is now out on bond.
If convicted, Ali-Bey could receive two to ten years in prison, or a fine of up to $10,000, or both for felony insurance fraud charges. The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office will assist the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division with the investigation.
