COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Frightening moments for a Cobb County woman when a bullet appeared inside her home.
It literally fell from the ceiling and celebratory gunfire may be to blame.
"Came in here to fix my dog something to eat and I turned around right here and I found sheet rock on my counter," said Marta Navoa. "And then I looked up on my ceiling and I seen a hole."
That was the morning of July 5th. She found a bullet on her pantry floor and snapped several pictures of it. "It was actually sitting there, standing up."
Navoa tells us she called Cobb County Police who came out and took a report.
She says they pointed to July 4th celebratory gunfire as a possible explanation. "Fourth of July, it was celebratory, you know and then he said it was a 45," she says the responding officer told her.
Novoa says she went to bed Sunday night around eleven and heard a weird noise.
"It was kind of like a boom! and I thought oh it's just fireworks," she told us Thursday afternoon.
She's glad she didn't fix herself a midnight snack in her favorite spot in the kitchen or the outcome could have been different.
"I always stand in this spot. This is where I do everything. This is where I cook, I clean, I prep, and I actually stood there and said it could've went through my head," she said while standing next to the counter top, directly below where the hole in the ceiling was. "I was just like wow... this has really happened? Then I had to sit down for a minute and think about this I said oh my god."
Officials across the country warn against celebratory gunfire typically on New Years and Independence Day.
In Mesquite, Texas, signs went up last week encouraging people to leave guns out of their holiday celebrations.
Over in Woodland, California, a man was hit in the foot from potential celebratory gunfire last weekend. He is now waiting for surgery as x-rays show a bullet lodged in his foot.
We have reached out to Cobb County Police for more information and we are waiting to hear back.
