COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Cobb County couple was arrested on alleged animal cruelty charges after police found deplorable conditions in their home.
Cobb County Police arrested Andrew Michael Douglas, 31, and Krystle Sunbury Cranmer, 29, of Marietta, GA after finding two dogs living in unsafe and unsanitary conditions.
Reports say the home was littered in piles of trash and feces, with strong smells of mold, urine, and feces throughout. A black mixed breed dog was found locked in a black wire cage with a blanket and empty metal food and water bowls; the floor of the cage was covered in dried feces, as was the area surrounding the food and water bowls.
A second animal, a yellow mixed breed dog, was found free-roaming in the kitchen, which smelled of rotting food and was also covered in piles of trash.
Police said that certain areas of the home were inaccessible due to the ceilings having collapsed.
Bonds for both of the accused have been set at $2,00 each.
