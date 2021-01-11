US-HEALTH-VIRUS-VACCINE

The Cobb County vaccine registration website taking applications for COVID vaccinations for people over the age of 65 is down.

The state-run website apparently crashed Monday morning due to an overwhelming response as the state entered Phase 1A+ of the vaccine distribution plan.

Officials with the Georgia Department of Public Health say they are working to bring the servers back online and hope to do so in the coming hours.

When the site returns you can visit this link to access to the application portal.

