COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- One year after being sworn in as Cobb County’s first African American female District Attorney, Joyette Holmes has been appointed by state Attorney General Chris Carr to lead one of the biggest cases in recent history.
“It’s important that we move forward with the prosecution and that the facts are determined, and that justice is done,” Carr said.
Holmes will serve as chief prosecutor in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The 25-year-old was shot and killed while jogging through a Brunswick neighborhood more than two months ago. His accused killers Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested only after video footage of the incident surfaced.
One of the attorney’s representing the Arbery family Ben Crump said, “We implore district attorney Joyette Holmes to be zealous in her search for justice, as she works to hold all of those responsible for the unjustifiable execution of an unarmed young black man in broad daylight.”
Holmes has been both a prosecutor and a defense attorney. Most recently, she served for four years as Chief Magistrate of Cobb County. She said “Our office will immediately gather all materials related to the investigation thus far and continue to seek additional information to move this case forward. We appreciate the confidence that Attorney General Carr has in our office’s ability to bring to light the justice that this case deserves.”
“We contacted the Cobb County DA’s office because of the resources that we know that office has, the personnel that they have, the experience that they have and Joyette herself has been a prosecutor, a defense attorney and a judge and she has a great reputation,” Carr said.
Attorneys for Arbery's mother sent CBS46 the following statement regarding Carr's appointment of a new prosecutor to replace Thomas Durden:
"We recently learned that Georgia AG Chris Carr has appointed Cobb County District Attorney Joyette Holmes as prosecutor, replacing Thomas Durden. We made this request of AG Chris Carr because the south Georgia prosecutorial community was tainted by the delay in action prior to the video being released.
The family is pleased that Mr. Durden will no longer be responsible for prosecuting two of the killers of Mr. Arbery.
This case has been mishandled from the very beginning and we look forward to a comprehensive third-party investigation by the Dept. of Justice into the previous prosecutors.
Ms. Holmes just spoke with Ms. Cooper-Jones and we are cautiously optimistic about this turn of events. We remain committed to the pursuit of justice for Mr. Arbery's family and will provide any assistance necessary to Ms. Holmes in her new role."
