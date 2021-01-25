Cobb County’s newly elected District Attorney Flynn Broady Jr. announced there will be more help for those seeking to expunge their criminal record in Cobb County.
According to a spokesperson with the district attorney’s office, the county will create a new Expungement Help Desk, in partnership with the Georgia Justice Project and other Cobb County offices and departments.
The help desk is expected to be established later this year and will be located in the Circuit Defender’s Office.
The office will have lawyers and volunteers trained by the Georgia Justice Project.
The attorneys and volunteers will assist eligible individuals in getting their criminal records expunged as Georgia law allows.
“This is justice in action,” DA Broady said. “Removing barriers that keep nonviolent people from being productive members of society benefits everyone.”
An expansion of the Georgia expungement law took effect January 1.
Under the previous system, there was a process in place to expunge records of misdemeanor and felony arrests that did not result in convictions.
The expanded law, Georgia’s “Second Chance Law,” SB 288, expands eligibility for expungement, also known as record restriction, to include many nonviolent misdemeanor convictions.
Cobb Solicitor General Barry E. Morgan added that the service provided by the Georgia Justice Project is needed.
“Prosecutors and court clerks cannot give legal advice, and many people are in limbo if they can’t afford to pay an attorney to navigate the additional, cumbersome process required for record restriction,” Morgan said. “This service will help fill a gaping hole.”
Georgia Justice Project has served Georgians who have been impacted by the criminal justice system for almost 35 years. Learn more atwww.GJP.org.
