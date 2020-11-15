The head of the Cobb and Douglas Public Health Department is warning the counties to take extra precautions heading into the holiday season.
COVID-19 infection rates are rising, and some parents have the tough decision whether to send their children to school for the next semester.
“They don’t do very well virtually with online classes, it was not a good setup for us, and pretty much as soon as they went back face to face they started improving and they needed that social interaction,” said one parent, Teresa Janiga, “At this point, I feel like if they have their masks, are washing their hands, and taking care of what they need to… I’m comfortable with it.”
Cobb County Schools offered families the choice between virtual or face-to-face learning.
So far, across the entire county, approximately 51% of families selected face-to-face learning.
This week, parents have the option to change their current selection for the second semester.
“The case rate is going up for the county, so that needs to be factored in to your decision as well,” said Dr. Janet Memark, the District Health Director For Cobb & Douglas Public Health.
Dr. Memark said they’re concerned about the rise in cases they’re seeing.
“We had, for a very short period, gone under 100 per 100,000 people, but now we’re really close to 200 cases per 100,000 people just in the last few weeks,” Dr. Memark added.
She credits large gatherings, less people wearing masks, and letting their guards down as the main reasons for the spike.
“We have substantial community transmission right now, that is only going higher, and because of the holidays, I do not anticipate it going back down,” Dr. Memark said.
Dr. Memark said everybody’s situation is different, and to consider the health status of your family before making a decision.
She added that the number of cases is probably higher than what is reported due to the rise in the number of antigen tests that are being done.
These tests have gained in popularity and have only recently had a portal for their reporting to the state.
When they are included with the daily numbers calculating the case rates, the amount of coronavirus cases is higher than what is reported in the PCR numbers.
Cobb County has confirmed 482 deaths from the coronavirus and Douglas County has confirmed 79.
In a statement from Cobb County Schools:
COBB SCHOOLS WILL CONTINUE TO OFFER FAMILIES A CHOICE BETWEEN FACE-TO-FACE AND REMOTE CLASSROOMS FOR THE SECOND SEMESTER OF THE 2020-21 SCHOOL YEAR. THE SECOND SEMESTER BEGINS ON WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 6, 2021, AND ENDS ON WEDNESDAY, MAY 26, 2021.
TO BE PREPARED TO BEST SUPPORT YOUR STUDENT(S), WE ARE ASKING YOUR FAMILY TO MAKE YOUR SELECTION ANYTIME BETWEEN SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 15TH, AND SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 29TH. YOU MAY CHANGE YOUR SELECTION ANYTIME DURING THIS WINDOW OF TIME.
