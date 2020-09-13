COBB CO (CBS46)—Cobb County fire fighters worked for several hour early Sunday morning to extinguish a large fire.
The fire happened at a waste transfer station on Memorial Drive near Discovery Boulevard.
“Garbage fires are hard to extinguish because they are full of flammable materials and have a tremendous amount of void spaces which makes it hard to get water into and under”, said a Cobb County fire spokesperson.
Officials noted there were no injuries and the cause remains under investigation.
