COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- In less than a month Cobb County schools will begin face-to-face instruction for parents who choose to send their elementary and special needs students back into the classroom.
The return to the familiar learning environment is part of the districts Phase I reopening plan. Parents who do not elect to send their children to school will still have the option of continued remote learning. In-person learning kicks off October 5.
“This year will be technology-centric,” said Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale. “This is the only way we can minimize disruptions if a school or a class needs to quarantine.”
The district adds that both elementary and special needs teachers are equipped with the necessary skills to simultaneously lead lessons for students in-person and remote; essentially creating a single-class setting despite the two groups of students.
“A return to classrooms will look different across the District,” Superintendent Ragsdale said. “Some schools may have 80% return; some may have only 20%. But all will be using devices and CTLS to some degree.”
The district has released a video showing how teachers will manage both groups of learners. Watch it here:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_lo3x_soBAY&feature=youtu.be
