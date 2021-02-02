The staff at Cobb County Public Library is celebrating Black History Month with a booklist for all ages aimed to highlight the importance of Black history and honor the contributions of African Americans to history and culture.
View the booklist below or click here.
The Sibley Library staff is also offering an at-home African mask craft for children ages 8-11. Participants can use creativity to design their unique African masks. Supplies are limited and kits can be picked up at Sibley Library, 1539 S Cobb Dr. SE, Marietta, via curbside pickup.
To place your craft request, click here. Please allow up to 24 hours between placing your request and picking up the kit. Call 770-528-2520 for more information.
