ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Metro-Atlanta schools are out for the summer. Though many kids look forward to this much needed break, others are left wondering what they’re going to do for lunch.
More than 30 million children across the nation rely on free or price-reduced meals at school, which is why Cobb County Libraries decided to partner up with Georgia Educational Resources to make sure kids are fed.
Today was their first day handing out free meals to parents at the Mountain View Regional Library, which is one of six libraries across the county taking part in this program.
Here are the libraries, dates, and times:
• Switzer Library, 266 Roswell Street, Marietta: 10 am-noon Thursdays, June 10-July 29.
• Stratton Library, 1100 Powder Springs Road, Marietta: 1:30-3:30 pm Thursdays, June 10-July 29.
• South Cobb Regional Library, 805 Clay Road, Mableton: Fridays, June 11-July 30, 10 am to noon.
• Mountain View Regional Library, 3320 Sandy Plains Road, Marietta: 10 am-11 am Tuesdays, June 8-29.
• Gritters Library, 880 Shaw Park Road, Marietta: Noon to 1 pm Tuesdays, June 8-29.
• Sewell Mill Library & Cultural Center, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta: 2-3 pm, Tuesdays, June 8-29.
However, they’re not alone. School Districts across the Metro are also doing the same.
Fulton schools are serving free summer meals every Wednesday—and it’s starting June 9th.
Atlanta Public Schools is serving free food on Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of July.
If your school district does not offer a free food summer program, these are some great resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.