Cobb County parents will have until Nov. 29 to designate if their child will continue learning in-person or virtually.
The decision to keep the online submission portal open through Thanksgiving came out of Thursday evenings Board of Education legislative meeting.
“We need to maintain our due diligence and keep social distancing to prevent numbers from going up. It will be difficult, especially during a time of the year when we want to be together, but let’s all work and be mindful of staying safe so we can keep our schools open,” said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
He continued by emphasizing the importance of contact tracing as new confirmed cases of the coronavirus continue to be reported throughout the Peach State.
“We know teachers are carrying the heaviest part of this pandemic and we are looking at every option to reduce the burden on our teachers in every way we can. We are working with each school to make any school-by-school changes which help instruction and keep students and staff as safe as possible," said Ragsdale.
To access the second semester choice portal, visit:
https://www.cobbk12.org/_ci/p/35435/the-second-semester-choice-portal-is-now-open
