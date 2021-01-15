The Cobb County School District announced Friday that all students would transition to remote learning beginning on Tuesday as COVID-19 continues to spread across Georgia in record numbers.
Cobb Schools Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said that remote learning would begin Tuesday, January 19 and through Friday, January 22. However, face-to-face and remote classrooms will resume on Monday, January 25.
The decision left some parents upset.
“In true Cobb County district style it’s a last minute it is parents finding out when teachers are finding out,” mother of two Allison Moore.
“My oldest son has ADHD so he can’t be home by himself he’s in the IP program I have a third grader he can’t be alone," said parent Angela Brown. "You're in the classroom with a mask on all your students have a mask, so if everybody's following the mask and washing their hands, why there is a problem?"
“You kind of get into this groove of things and then it comes to a halt a screeching halt,” Moore explains. “I think we should’ve known the surge was going to hit us… there should’ve been a plan for that instead of letting them go for a week. Why didn’t we delay the start date like most counties did?"
