MARIETTA (CBS46) A large structure fire in the 700 block of Franklin Gateway and an accident has impacted traffic in the area, according to Marietta Police.
Cobb Parkway is shut down just south of Windy Hill. It is not yet known if there are injuries.
CBS46 has a crew headed to the scene.
Stay with CBS46.com for continued coverage.
