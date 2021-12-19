ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a crash involving an officer in Cobb County Sunday morning.
Troopers were called to a crash involving a Cobb County Police vehicle.
They said the officer was sitting inside his vehicle on the roadway's shoulder, investigating a previous crash at the location when another driver exited I-285 east and began negotiating the curve on the entrance to I-75 north and lost control.
That vehicle entered onto the roadway's shoulder, striking the Cobb County Officer's vehicle.
The at-fault driver suffered no injuries. The Cobb County Officer was transported to Wellstar-Kennestone Hospital.
