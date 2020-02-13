COBB CO., GA (CBS46)—The Georgia Bureau of Investigations is investigating an officer involved shooting after a Cobb police officer was reportedly shot by a man.
The shooting happened Wednesday night just after 11:00 p.m. on Ellison Court, near South Gordon Lane in Mableton, police said.
According to police, officers responded to a home after receiving a report of a man firing shots with a gun.
When officers arrived at the home, a man answered the door with a gun in his hand and pointed it at an officer.
Shots were exchanged and the man was shot in the torso and an officer was shot in the arm, police reported.
The officer was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and the man was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in serious condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.