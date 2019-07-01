MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) – Cobb County’s Judicial Circuit Magistrate Judge Joyette Holmes made history when she was sworn in as the county’s first African-American female district attorney on Monday.
Holmes was appointed by Gov. Brian Kemp during a swearing-in ceremony at the Cobb Superior Court Ceremonial Courtroom. She will replace Vic Reynolds, who left to become the executive director of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
Holmes earned dual bachelor’s degrees in psychology and criminal justice from the University of Georgia and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Baltimore School of Law in Maryland.
She has worked as a public defender, in criminal defense and family law private practice, as a prosecutor in the Cobb DA's Office and as chief magistrate of the Cobb County Superior Court.
