COBB COUNTY (CBS46) -- Parents wanting their children to experience a face-to-face classroom environment will finally get their wish.
“I am pleased to announce that the three parameters of community spread have all been trending, and continue to trend in the right direction and allow us to announce a start date for a phased plan,” said Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
Come October 5 the first wave of students will begin in person learning, a move that some parents have been waiting on for weeks.
“We have no complaints about in person school and when I was given a choice, that was my choice,” said parent Lenore Willis.
Willis says she wants her daughter in front of a teacher and around her friends.
“We kept to ourselves all summer. She was ready to get back to living and meeting new friends, so I was very disappointed, but now I'm happy they have a new plan.”
But not everyone likes the idea.
“I don’t think it’s time to do that right now,” said parent Larry Brown.
And another, Keanna Thurman, agrees with Brown.
“With COVID going around I feel like it’s too dangerous. Personally my son is not going back, he’s going to do virtual school,” added Thurman.
According to the plan, on October 5th kindergarten through 5th grade and special education students from pre-k through 12th grade will be able to head back to the classroom.
Phase two will begin October 19th for sixth through eighth grade students. Phase three, on November 5th, includes 9th through 12th grade students. Ragsdale says they will also be implementing additional protocols to keep everyone safe.
“Social distancing will be practiced whenever possible. Masks will be required on buses and in school buildings for students and staff,” he says.
Parents will be able to submit their choice for in person or virtual learning beginning September 7-20. Officials say an important part of this plan is that face to face and virtual learning with be taught by the same teacher students currently have.
