KENNESAW, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Mount Paran Christian School Lady Eagles Cheer Squad won its eighth consecutive state championship last weekend.
The 18-member squad competed at the Georgia High School Association Cheer-leading State Championships in Columbus Nov. 15 and 16. The accomplishment makes the squad the only team in the state to achieve eight consecutive cheer titles, putting them above all other Cobb County sports teams.
The Lady Eagles Cheer Squad was previously tied at seven consecutive titles with McEachern Wrestling (‘89-‘95).
The team said this year’s theme was “Destined For Gr8ness.”
“The girls that make up the competition team are tremendous, committed athletes. They train year-round, running and conditioning, lifting weights, tumbling, stunting, cheering on the sidelines of football and basketball games," coach and former Auburn University cheerleader Paige Johnson said. "Every one of these girls is a skilled athlete.”
Only six other teams in the state of Georgia have won eight or more consecutive titles in any sport.
Competition cheer-leading has been recognized by the Georgia High School Association and the National Collegiate Athletic Association for 25 years.
