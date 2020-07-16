COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Teachers and faculty with the Cobb County School District are not likely to endure furloughs during the upcoming school year according to superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

On July 16, the school district's Board of Education approved a tentative budget of $1.3 billion which will not only prevent furloughs, but also makes room for eligible staff members to receive a 'step increase' in pay.

“I am extremely thankful to Board of Education for upholding our commitment to staff by approving the tentative budget for the upcoming school year. Now more than ever, our staff who have responded successfully and professionally to each obstacle they have encountered over the past several months, need to know that we are there to support them," said Ragsdale.

The superintendent of of six years added that supporting teachers has become number one priority for the district.

"They are our first priority because they make our students their first priority,” said Ragsdale.

During the virtual board meeting, Superintendent Ragsdales also announced all schools would kick of the new school year virtually.

“This decision has been weighing on me for a while. I know we need to get back to face-to-face instruction. That is why we tried to offer parents two options—in-person and remote—to start the school year," he said. "Unfortunately, public health guidance does not make that possible."”

Cobb is one of several metro school districts that has chosen the virtual route amid the state's continuing surge of COVID-19 cases.

A time frame for students and teachers to return to face-to-face lessons has not yet been determined.