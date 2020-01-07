COBB County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In September, a CBS46 reporter did a story on a district matter, in which the district took issue.
Ever since, Cobb County Schools has refused to release public information to CBS46 or provide interviews following serious incidents involving teachers--at the expense of parents' right to know.
As the Cobb County School Board's first public meeting of the year wrapped up Tuesday, the CBS46 Bulldog walked up to Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.
"Mr. Superintendent, can we talk to you for a second?"
A district police officer and communications staffer blocked Chief Investigative Reporter Jonathan Carlson from pursuing Mr. Ragsdale.
Also at the meeting today, Chief Strategy and Accountability Officer John Floresta. Surely he could provide some accountability?
"Mr. Floresta can we talk to you for a second?", Carlson asked.
Nope; he scurried behind closed doors too.
District staff wouldn’t let Carlson try and speak to board members either, until Carlson called out to them for an interview.
In December, two teachers were arrested in separate incidents of alleged violence or cruelty towards students. Multiple attempts were made by CBS46 over the course of multiple weeks to get detailed information.
When the people paid to give us that information failed to do so--we showed up.
Its our constitutional right to enter a public space, and ask to talk to those in charge.
Within minutes of being in the public lobby of district headquarters--the school district police force removed Carlson and the CBS46 crew; claiming the building was private property and the crew didn’t have an appointment.
A trio of officers closely followed the crew out. Our crew complied and moved across the street.
This isn’t the first time the district has faced accusations of First Amendment intimidation. In 2018, some students and their attorneys threatened litigation after the superintendent threatened punishment should students stage a walk-out in support of gun reform.
The issue made national headlines.
We showed up at Tuesday's board meeting--in the same building--where if forced to leave it would have been a crime.
We wanted to ask district leaders not only about these serious First Amendment issues, but the teacher incidents too. We didn’t get many answers.
We asked new board chair Brad Wheeler if he was familiar with what happened last month involving our crew. He said he wasn’t familiar enough with the incident to comment. But said transparency is "very important" to him.
Board member Jaha Howard added, "Transparency is very important and we have a better job we need to work on doing."
CBS46 attorneys threatened legal action if school officials barred our crew from the building again today.
These folks lead the second largest school system in the state. And the district's efforts at keeping information from us could land them in court. In the end--its not us getting hurt. Its you our viewers; and thats who we are fighting for.
